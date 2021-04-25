A stir on Twitter for this message from Selena Gómez to Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez and Selena Gómez. (Photo: REUTERS)

Widespread surprise on Twitter after the actress and singer Selena Gómez sent a message from her account to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

A message that has a charitable purpose, since Gómez leads, together with the singer and actress Jennifer López, an event called Vax Live to support the equitable distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus in countries that do not have direct access to them.

In his tweet, Gómez asks Sánchez for help, as president of Spain, to “end the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.” “Would you agree to donate dollars or doses to help access the vaccine for everyone?” He asks.

A message that had already been answered two days before, since Spain, as can be read on the Global Citizen website, the organization that carries out the Vax Live event, Spain is “the first country to support the campaign through the donation of 7.5 million doses of vaccines ”.

Doses that will go to Latin American and Caribbean countries, indicates this page.

But Gómez’s tweet has made Twitter rumble, because many remember the message that singer Miley Cyrus sent to Sánchez in June of last year, asking him to join another initiative to combat Covid.

And the little joke has not been long in coming.

