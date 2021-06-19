A stir in teleconference networks that had the participation of the US and Burma

15 minutes. The Secretary of Defense of the United States (USA), Lloyd Austin, tweeted this week about a teleconference with countries of Southeast Asia, including Burma (Myanmar), which has caused a stir on social networks among netizens opposed to the Burmese military junta .

In the tweet, Austin shared a photo from the virtual meeting on defense issues last Tuesday. It features him and Burmese Defense Minister Myat Tun Oo, along with representatives of other countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Last night I had the pleasure of participating in a productive introductory meeting with my ADMM-Plus counterparts, which reaffirmed our mutual commitment to uphold international law and work together to address common security challenges,” the US secretary wrote on Twitter. after the teleconference in which he coincided with the military of the Burma Junta.

Myat Tun Oo is one of the members of the Burmese military junta on whom US sanctions weigh. These involve the freezing of assets and accounts that you may have on US soil. It also establishes the prohibition of any economic transaction with Americans or people who are in the United States.

Criticism of Austin

“Mr. @SecDef, can I ask the reason why Myan Tun Oo had the privilege of appearing being from the Burmese Army that has committed serious human rights violations and killed +800 civilian protesters in four months? As far as I know, no country has legitimized the Burmese military, “said a Burmese journalist before the tweet of the US representative about the teleconference with the military of the Burmese junta.

“Excuse me, Mr. US Secretary of Defense, in case you are not aware, you were in the same meeting as a war criminal who is part of the military headquarters who is committing State terrorism in Burma. This meeting stinks of shame “added another netizen.

The Burmese military, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, seized power on February 1 in a coup. During it, they detained most of the government, including the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Burmese situation

In the months that followed, the soldiers and police officers repressed the peaceful demonstrations against the coup with brutal violence. So far, more than 860 deaths have been registered, and also more than 6,000 detainees, according to data from the Association for the Support of Political Prisoners.

The country is plunged into a spiral of violence with fighting between soldiers and civil defense groups. What’s more. The conflict that the Army was already waging against various ethnic guerrillas intensified.

The Army justifies the coup for an alleged fraud in the last November elections. However, observers validated that Suu Kyi’s party swept, as it did in 2015.