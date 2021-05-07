a stem cell-based could protect against pancreatic

New research by researchers at Stanford University in the United States has advanced an old concept for develop a new strategy to train the immune system of mice to recognize cancer cellsSo a stem cell-based vaccine, tested in mice, offers a new approach that could protect against pancreatic cancer.

This work, published in the journal ‘Stem Cell Reports’, is based on recent knowledge that induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), which are stem cells generated from skin or blood cells by a method called reprogramming, produce a broad set of antigens that they overlap with a specific type of pancreatic cancer and that these similarities can be used for potential clinical benefit.

Vaccines can be very effective in preventing infections by training the immune system so that it recognizes foreign agents to the body, such as viruses, and eliminates them. Vaccines activate the immune system by presenting so-called antigens, such as proteins that are not normally present in the body, which are recognized as foreign by the immune system and therefore trigger an immune response.

Less well known, and still in an early stage, are cancer vaccines. Tumor cells often contain unique antigens that are rare or not found in other tissues of the body and, like the antigens of a virus, can be targets for the immune system.

Till the date, developing an effective and long-lasting tumor vaccine has been challenging. In this study, the researchers took advantage of the knowledge that iPSCs produce antigens that are also found in different types of tumors, but are not present in most normal tissues.

They then vaccinated mice with the iPSCs that were treated with irradiation, so that they did not divide, and with a CpG adjuvant to stimulate a robust immune response. His hope was to train the immune systems of the mice to respond against iPSCs, or against any type of cell with a similar antigenic composition, including cancer cells.

Vaccination protected 75% of mice injected with cancer cells from tumors

The results of the study are revealing. Vaccination with iPSCs protected 75% of the mice that were subsequently injected with pancreatic cancer cells from the appearance of tumors. In addition, the vaccination increased the number of immune cells targeting the tumor, and the vaccinated mice developed antibodies against the cancer cells.

Like this iPSC-based vaccine targets many cancer antigens simultaneously, this vaccination approach may be more durable, as tumor cells may have fewer ways of escaping recognition by the vaccine-trained immune system.

What’s more, This strategy may also work for other types of cancer with a composition of antigens similar to that of iPSCs.. More studies are needed to show whether iPSC cancer vaccines are safe and effective in patients, both in preventing tumor growth or regrowth and in killing established tumors.