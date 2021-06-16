A stellar Barça raises a 0-2 and gets into the final in extra time

06/16/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona resurfaced when it fell by 0-2 in the halftime to take the game into extra time and stand in the final with a ticket to the next Champions League thanks to Daniel’s goals in minute 44 and Dídac’s in the last seconds.

FC BARCELONA, 6

(0 + 4 + 0 + 2): Dídac Plana (p., 1), Marcenio, Adolfo (1), Aicardo, Ferrao (2) -starting five-, André Coelho, Esquerdinha, Ximbinha, Daniel (1), Matheus , Dyego (1) and Joselito.

PALMA FUTSAL, 4

(2 + 2 + 0 + 0): Carlos Barrón (p.), Lolo, Marlon (1), Vilela, Raúl Campos (2) -five starting-, Rafa López, Hamza, Diego Nunes, Higor (1) and Claudinho .

REFEREES

Carrillo Arroyo and Cordero Gallardo (Andalusian). Visiting coach Antonio Vadillo was sent off by two yellow cards in a row (45:29 and 45:29). They showed a yellow card to André Coelho (11:34) and to coach Miguel Andrés (29:01), from FC Barcelona; and Claudino (5:27), the delegate (31:02), Hamza (42:29), Lolo (43:41) and Diego Nunes (45.24), from Palma Futsal.

GOALS

0-1, Marlon (3:45); 0-2, Raúl Campos (17:22); 1-2, Dyego (21:50); 2-2, Ferrao (29:32); 3-2, Adolfo (31:14); 4-2, Ferrao (33:26); 4-3, Higor (36:38); 4-4, Raúl Campos (38:40); 5-4, Daniel (44:06); 6-4, Dídac (45:52).

INCIDENTS

Second match of the semifinals of the men’s futsal First Division league played before about xxx spectators.

His rival will be Levante or Viña Albali Valdepeñas, who tied (1-1) three minutes from the end in the second game after the victory of the granotas in the first stake.

As always happens between the two teams in the league that best defend, the game began without fanfare, waiting for the opponent’s error and, after a good chuit of Marlon, the ex of Inter spliced ​​a fault to establish the 0-1 in the 4 ‘.

Bad deal against a rival who performs like a fish in water when he is ahead. With a perfect framework, Antonio Vadillo’s men denied Dídac the option of playing early and they annulled Ferrao with continuous grappling that unhinged the best player on the planet in the last two years.

Vilela, Raúl Campos and Ximbinha enjoyed good chances before the Colomense Adolfo asked for a penalty at 12 ‘ for a possible demolition within the area that, if it had occurred, did not seem sufficient to point it out.

The colomense managed the body to avoid Claudino’s goal in the 13th minute and André Coelho shot to the post after getting the ball to pass under the feet of a Barrón who was not totally ‘square’.

Raúl Campos scored the 0-2 on the brink of halftime

The fact is that Barça was not comfortable and, in a lack of coordination between Dídac and Daniel, Lolo stole the ball to assist Raúl Campos and the Spanish international did not fail, establishing the 0-2 at 18 ‘. Either the decoration changed after the break or the third game would be a fact.

And it changed its output like from night to day. Very incisive, the locals overlapped the Palmesan domains and, after two stops by Barrón from Ferrao’s shots, Dyego overcame his ankle problems to take advantage of a couple of rejections and sign the 1-2 at 22 ‘. The now captain is making an enormous effort!

Palma managed to balance the duel based on possession, a more intense pressure … and fouls that the referees did not indicate when they already had three by one of the locals. After the yellow to Barça coach Miguel Andrés, Ferrao returned to test Barrón in 30 ‘.

Dyego cut distances after the intermediate

There, a providential Dyego reappeared in a stopped ball launch that Barrón rejected and that Ferrao headed to goal to score the 2-2 at 30 ‘. At last the one from Chapecó saw the door.

And less than two minutes later, Adolfo turned the scoreboard with a missile, the 3-2, and went crazy in celebration in one more sample that feels the colors like the most. In the previous action, a notable Esquerdinha had brushed the penalty by snatching the ball from Higor as he was about to score. Impressive ‘segada’.

Vadillo gave the goalkeeper shirt to Lolo and almost immediately afterwards a sensational pass from Marcenio allowed Ferrao turn around, face Barrón and finish his ‘double’ with a 4-2 that brought the final very close to the Palau.

Marcenio celebrates his assistance to Ferrao in the 4-2

However, Palma attacks very well with five and 3:22 from the end Higor scored with his body the 4-3 after a shot from Diego Nunes to keep the game very alive and Raúl Campos equalized with 1:40 remaining after a rebound from the crossbar.

The Balearic Islands finished regulation time with the goalkeeper-player and thus began the extension with an omnipresent Diego Nunes and with Raúl Campos interpreting the superiority very well.

What Vadillo did not expect is that Miguel Andrés would respond by giving Daniel the shirt in the second part of overtime and, after a very long attack, a center-kick from a great Marcenio transformed it as Daniel could in 5-4 at 1:54 from the end. And Dídac sentenced with 6-4 in the throes of the match. To the final and to the Champions League!