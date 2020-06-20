RALEIGH, North Carolina, USA (AP) – Several protesters tore down parts of a memorial to the U.S. Confederate Army in downtown Raleigh and hung one of the downed statues from a lamp post.

Protesters used a leash Friday night to knock down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the North Carolina state capitol, the media reported.

Confederate symbols are up for debate in many states amid widespread protests across the United States against racism and police violence. The monuments have remained for more than a century outside the courts, but have been removed or relocated to other public properties in different southern states in recent days.

The Confederate Army represented the 11 states that separated from the United States during the Civil War. Among other things, those states defended slavery.

Moments earlier in the night, dozens of police officers foiled an earlier attempt by protesters to use ropes to knock down the statues. After officers cleared the area, several protesters returned to the obelisk and demolished the statues.

Then they dragged them down a street and used a rope to hang one of them by the neck from a lamp post. The other statue was dragged to the Wake County Courthouse, the News & Observer newspaper reported.

Hours earlier, hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest police brutality and to celebrate June 16, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Numerous Confederate statues have been smashed or destroyed across the southern United States in the past few weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was subdued by a white police officer in Minneapolis using his knee to press his neck against the ground during several minutes.

The Confederate monuments were demolished in the vicinity of Durham and Chapel Hill in 2017 and 2018, respectively.