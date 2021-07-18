a statement of LGBT intent

The trilogy begins with La calle del terror 1: 1994, which opens today, July 2, followed by La calle del terror 2: 1978, on July 9, and ends with La calle del terror 3: 1666 on July 16 . All three films tell the effects of a curse on the sleepy town of Shadyside, Ohio, dating back three centuries … Best Horror Movies on Netflix The Best Horror Series by Scare The Street of Terror Successfully Repeats the marvel model

The Street of Terror: Part 1 1994 is by no means the first horror movie with LGBT protagonists. The list of queer characters is long and tortuous, in the sense that for many years they have had to fight against LGBT sanbenito equal to villain, especially in popular products, in mass consumption blockbusters. There’s Buffalo Bill (The Silence of the Lambs, 1991), probably one of the creepiest queer representations in movie history. However, he was not a central character. Yes they were central, for example, also in the 90s, the characters of Juliet (Melanie Lysnky) and Pauline (Kate Winslet) in Celestial Creatures (if you have not seen the film, now that you have definitely fallen in love with Winslet in Mare of Eastown, may be a good time to see her) they are an openly LGBT couple, but also openly criminal. There has been a long and long debate over whether the film perpetuates the queer-villain / a pairing or whether the film portrays violence as a metaphor for oppression.

According to the Vito Russo test, for a film to be considered inclusive, to begin with, it must include at least one character who identifies as LGTB. Then, this character should not be defined solely by their sexual orientation or gender identity, because it is not about highlighting the difference, but about not making differences. That is why the test shows that the difference with respect to other characters should not reside only in their belonging to the LGTB community. And to finish the LGTB character must be so relevant that his disappearance has a significant effect. And in the case of horror movies, it should be added that, in addition, it is not always the villain. In the first two decades of the 21st century, the situation has been normalizing, although most of the time, the ‘monstrous’ character has been the queer character. There they are, for example, Eli (Susanne Ruben) in Let Me In, Babadook and the creepy Justine in Raw, but also Needy (Amanda Seyfred) in Jennifer’s Body.

And we have already reached La calle del terror. Why do we think it marks a milestone in horror cinema? Because it integrates an LGBT relationship without being villainous and normalizing their relationship. It is integrated into the first installment of the trilogy in a natural way, without shoehorn, fleeing from the queer-villain / oy binomial, so it really constitutes a milestone, putting all this in front of 200 million homes. There have been direct-to-video (well, DVD) horror tapes in which the characters were LGBT (Make a wish, for example), but were consumed by a minority. The value lies in the fact that it is introduced into a mass consumer product (let’s see, 200 million households will not see it, but it will certainly reach more people than a theatrical release focused exclusively on horror fans. ). It’s like Loki’s gender fluid and his confirmation as the first bisexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most casual way. Curiosity for this film reaches Stranger Things fans who are not necessarily consumers of the horror genre as well. And LGBT characters come forward naturally.

“Basically all three films revolve around the idea that everyone in Shadyside feels different for some reason. And because of that, we were able to give our characters a personality, an arc, and a backstory that they generally don’t. It gives the main characters of horror movies. Everyone in our movies, whether because of their sexuality, race, gender or socioeconomic status, has something that makes them feel like they can’t leave Shadyside, “said Leigh Janiak, the director of the three installments, during the promotion of the film.

“It’s a love story, first of all, and that’s what’s driving these three movies, the love between these two girls. Queer, straight … whatever else you can relate to, these two teenagers who are trying to figure it out and stay alive. “

