A starting match and two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, at WWE SmackDown on April 24. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will fight Dana Brooke and Carmella.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs Dana Brooke & Carmella for the titles of female couples

Next week the team of Dana Brooke and Carmella They will have their chance to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

On the April 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, Carmella and Dana Brooke challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to a future match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. A week later, the match became official.

On April 24, Carmella and Dana Brooke will have a chance to challenge the only two-time champion of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, Dana may be concerned.

Dana Brooke defeated Naomi to earn a spot in the Money Ladder Match in the Bank 2020, but Carmella doesn’t seem to think that she can be focused on combat when she’s dividing her attention between two opportunities.

Two qualifying matches for WWE Money in the Bank

Two new qualifying matches were announced yesterday for the WWE SmackDown broadcast for Money in the Bank, one for the men’s match and the other for the women’s match.

In the masculine side the combat will face Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin. A Corbin that last night again brutally attacked Elias, while Gulak saw how his partner, Daniel Bryan, qualified after defeating Cesaro.

On the female side, Lacey Evans will seek to qualify against Sasha Banks. Tonight we already saw that Evans cost Sasha the fight against Tamina and surely both will be looking forward to seeing each other next week.

