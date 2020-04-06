At 42 years old, Jon Fitch he is not willing to fight again unless there is a title at stake.

The future of the former challenger to the Welterweight belts of the UFC Y Bellator stayed in the air since failing to dethrone Rory MacDonald at Bellator 220 after the fight is declared a majority draw.

“If they offer me more than what I’m currently earning, I would fight whoever. If it is otherwise, a fight to be a challenger or a starting fight. That would suffice, ”the Indiana native told MMA Junkie.

Fitch, who before reaching Bellator passed by WSOFHe admitted to considering retirement and criticized what he believes MMA has become.

“I have been thinking about retirement for a while because my body is hurt and the money is not coming. I have been doing this for 17 years and it is not the sport I thought it was going to be. It is not even a sport. It is professional wrestling without the predetermined result. You never know when you are going to fight, or if you are going to fight. There is no merit system. It’s all about entertainment. Of offering a show. It is a show. It is not a sport, and that is truly frustrating. That, added to the physical problems. I have kids now, and if the fights don’t catch my eye, then it’s not worth it. It is not worth training and wearing down my body for the amount of money I am making. There are other jobs you can do without brain damage. I have been doing this for so long that if it is not for a challenge to be a challenger or a starting fight then it doesn’t make sense. ”

Fitch holds a record 37 – 7 – 2 – (1) and went on to fight MacDonald on a streak of five straight wins, four of them by unanimous decision.