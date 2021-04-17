A Star Wars series will be made about Knights of the Old Republic

It will not be official, as Disney is not behind the project, but a dedicated fan is producing a Star Wars miniseries based on the famous RPG, Knights of the Old Republic.

A fan of Star wars is using company technology Unreal Engine, one of the most famous 3D modelers, to design a miniseries based on the RPG, Knights of the Old Republic.

The idea of ​​the producer is that it is a miniseries, which can focus on the history of the popular video game. This recounts the fight between Darth malak, a former lord Sith, Y the old republic, 4000 years before the founding of the Empire.

In the plot, the player will play a character who is involved in an attack by the Sith on a galactic cruiser, after which they arrive at a Jedi academy and it is discovered that the character has a high midichlorian count, which would a potential Jedi.

One of the most remembered parts of the users was that depending on the decisions that the player was making, he could end up joining the light or dark side of The force.

For his part, the creator of the future miniseries clarified that there is still much to do, but that his idea is “to create a trailer sequence as a proof of concept before starting work for the complete series.”

Besides him, Scott anderson, Aden Martin, Matt currie and the 3D character designer, AlexPo, they are part of the creative team.

They have released an advance on Youtube, where you can see the first design of planets, ships and the character Darth revan.

Darth Revan will be one of the main characters in the new Star Wars miniseries Here you can enjoy the preview:

Apart from everything, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which was released in 2003, is now close to its 20th birthday. That said, it was rumored that a studio is preparing a remake of the game. Fans have repeatedly asked Disney and EA to take the lead.