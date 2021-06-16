A Star Trek actor’s attack on director James Gunn

Actor Anson Mount attacks Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in heated Twitter debate

James Gunn recently posted a lengthy Twitter thread detailing how much it irritates, annoys, and exacerbates him when actors lie about his height on their resumes. If you expect someone of certain dimensions to come in and they turn out to be much shorter than they claim, then you instantly mess with any preconceived notions of shot composition, eye lines, and what a set would look like sharing the same frame, all for what he believes to be nothing more than a case of ego abuse.

Incredibly, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor and star of the failed Inhumans, Anson Mount, instantly jumped to the defense of those who refuse to reveal their true stature in their resumes, going so far as to say that the director of the two installments of Guardians of the Galaxy has no talent. Responding to James Gunn’s idea that people shouldn’t lie about anything to get a job, Mount chimed in with a tweet of his own that said, “Then stop telling people you’re talented. And delete your account ”.

Star Trek’s Captain Pike may have deleted his post shortly after, but by then it went viral. However, he continued to debate in the director’s thread, leading the Suicide Squad filmmaker to wonder why Mount seemed to take it so personally.

The most obvious conclusion that can be drawn from this is that Anson Mount may not be as tall as it says it is. The 48-year-old is listed as a 6-foot-1 actor, which ironically makes him almost exactly as tall as James Gunn, but given his answer, one should wonder why? Perhaps this particular actor has lied on his resume and has taken for granted.

We leave you the thread below

I don’t know why this hit such a nerve, @ansonmount, but, as a director, it does matter, because when you’re shooting two or more people the heights make a difference in how it’s shot. And sometimes you are looking for height disparity or parity. It’s about the storytelling. https://t.co/hsyhYUOPnp – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 15, 2021