A star to watch at the Tokyo Olympics: judoka Teddy Riner, was undefeated for more than nine years

After the countless conflicts brought by the coronavirus pandemic, everything is ready to experience a new edition of the Olympic Games. After a year of suspension, Tokyo has everything ready to receive, on July 23, athletes from all over the world, in the maximum event of the sport.

After the departures of great figures such as the Jamaican Usain Bolt, winner of 9 golds in the speed competition or the great North American swimmer, Michael Phelps, who has the impressive mark of 28 medals: 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze, It is time to meet the new stars and among them we are interested in highlighting the judoka Teddy Riner, who was undefeated for more than nine years.

At 32 years old, 2.03 meters and 141 kilos, the judo expert will be another of the most watched athletes at the Olympic Games.

Riner is the first in her field to hold 10 golds in world championships, after leaving the Japanese Ryoko Tani (+48 kg) and the Chinese Wen Tong (+78 and all categories) on the way, both with 7 gold. Plus, it has twice as many titles in its showcases as its biggest competitors in the competition.

He remained undefeated for 9 years and three months until he succumbed in the round of 16 of the 2020 Paris Grand Slam against the Japanese Kageura, There were 38 tournaments without losing! During that period he reaped 162 consecutive wins.

The great judoka Teddy Riner on winning his 10th world title in Marrakech

Another of his personal achievements is having been the youngest world champion in history in 2007 at just 18 years old. It was a bronze medalist at its premiere in Beijing 2008 and then went on to win gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

As reported by the Infobae site, their participation starts on Wednesday, July 28, from 23 (Argentina time), with the men’s elimination round + 100 kilos. After 7 in the morning on Thursday, July 29, the winner of that discipline will be known.

