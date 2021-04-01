A squishy fish-like robot manages to swim deep in the Marianas

The depths of the marine trenches are to date the greatest territory unknown to man. The high hydrostatic pressure exerted by the water prevents conventional ships and submarines from functioning properly at pressures between 3,000 and 10,000 meters deepas they need to be covered by heavy metal housings that hinder the operation of their integrated electronic systems.

For years it has been studied how certain soft-bodied living beings, such as octopuses and jellyfish, are able to withstand these extreme living conditions. Now, inspired by the structure of the Mariana Trench snailfish (Pseudoliparis swirei), a team of scientists has developed a soft silicone robot capable of autonomously swimming 10 kilometers deep.

The design of the robot allowed it to swim in the South China Sea at a depth of 3,224 meters and in the Mariana Trench at a depth of 10,900 meters.

“The design of the robot allowed it to swim freely in the South China Sea at a depth of 3,224 meters and in the Mariana Trench at a depth of 10,900 meters. Our work highlights the potential of the design of soft and light devices for use in extreme conditions ”, affirm its authors in the study, published in the journal Nature.

Imitation of the snail fish

Discovered at a depth of 8,000 meters, the Mariana snail fish has a “surprising” adaptability and mobility, according to the authors, belonging to various universities in China. Its partially open skull and pectoral fins have guided the mechanical design of the robot, with whom it shares visual similarities.

The soft and flexible robot is designed to have a fish shape and two side fins. These are attached to two electrode “muscles” of the robot, in turn connected to a battery. When they receive electrical power, muscles contract, giving rise to a flutter that generates the movement of the machine.

According to their creators, for this type of underwater machines the electronic components are usually centralized in the same area to cover them and protect them from pressure more efficiently. With this robot, the researchers decided to decentralize them and distribute them throughout the robot’s body, embedded in soft silicone. In this way, the stress between the components under pressure is reduced, in addition to lowering costs.

After the design was completed, the researchers verified the robot’s swimming ability in a pressurized water chamber in laboratory. Connected to a pole, the machine was tested at a depth of 70 meters, where it swam in circles at a speed of 3.16 centimeters per second.

The good results prompted scientists to examine the robot in the natural environment of the South China Sea at a depth of about 3,200 meters, where it managed to swim successfully at 5.19 cm / s.

As a final test, they plunged the robot into the Mariana Trench, 10,900 meters deep. On this occasion, the device was not released from the lander, but remained attached at all times to the conventional support submarine, which took images of the test. The robot successfully flapped its wings for the 45 minutes the test lasted.

“This soft robot can swim freely under hydrostatic pressure of up to 110 megapascals (MPa)”, they certified in the study. Despite this finding, the researchers emphasize that there is still a long way to go in this field.

Future work will focus on the development of new materials and structures to improve the intelligence, versatility, maneuverability and efficiency of robots and soft devices.

The machine they have developed is much slower than conventional submarines. It is not prepared to withstand major disturbances and could be swept away by underwater currents. Furthermore, its locomotive capacity will have to be optimized for practical applications, they add.

But according to the authors, the exploration of the deep sea can be used to carry out work of ocean watch, cleaning and preventing marine pollution or to conserve its biodiversity.

Rights: Creative Commons.