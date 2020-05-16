Call of Duty: Warzone, since its launch last March, it has become one of the most popular games today. Thanks to the quarantine, tens of millions of players have joined Activision’s proposal, so it is common every day for users to share their best moments in the battle royale. However, no feat has been as surprising as the one we will announce today.

The squad managed to eliminate 80% of the opponents and set a new record in Warzone.

Winning in Call of Duty: Warzone is not an easy task. It is not enough to be skillful with control, it also requires good communication and coordination with your battle companions. Would you believe us if we told you that a team managed to eliminate almost all the players in the game? Well, it’s real, and the record was set recently. It turns out that a squad eliminated 121 enemies during the session. Yes, you read well.

Sym, a professional player who belongs to the NRG team from Call of Duty: Warzone, shared evidence of the extraordinary feat. This week, the FaZe team had managed to eliminate 113 players, and until then it was believed that the record was unbeatable. However, it was only a matter of days for another group of players to overcome it. How long will it take us to see another brand so huge?

I GOT CARRIED

BUT …

WE JUST GOT THE WORLD RECORD

121 pic.twitter.com/GmjD4it7px – Sym (@Symfuhny) May 15, 2020

Taking into account that Warzone starts the game with 150 players, then the squad he wiped 80% of his opponents off the map. It is a new record that could undoubtedly prevail for a long time. Theories have arisen in some corners of the internet about the possible use of cheating to reach such high numbers, but it is unlikely that this has happened due to the reputation of the teams.

The week before, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to become the most successful game in the franchise. Obviously, Call of Duty: Warzone has collaborated in an important way to increase sales. And it is that there are many users who are acquiring the campaign and the other multiplayer modes to expand their experience. The battle royale has already surpassed 60 million players, a surprising figure.

