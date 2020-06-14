As if the return of LaLiga football was not atypical enough, on Saturday June 13 there was a very recambolesque moment at the Son Moix Stadium. Beyond FC Barcelona’s victory against Mallorca by 4 goals to 0, the news was jump of a spontaneous to the field of play despite the fact that the game was being played behind closed doors, complying with security measures due to the coronavirus.

The individual ended up being trapped by the security of the stadium

The individual mocked the security members and entered the lawn wearing a shirt of the Argentine team. With his mobile phone in hand, the man even had time to take a selfie with the left side of the Catalan team, Jordi Alba, who did not leave his amazement at the situation. « Be careful, someone wants to take a selfie in Palma « , narrated Miguel Ángel Román in the broadcast of Movistar LaLiga.

A for Messi

The individual tried to reach the Barca captain, Leo Messi, whose name was inscribed on the jacket, but security agents arrested him before things got worse. « See that in a field behind closed doors that an amateur ends up jumping … « , the commentators reflected while the players smiled witnessing the curious image of the day.

Party behind closed doors … And a spontaneous jump to the grass! #VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/XOcHdDgabW – Soccer on Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) June 13, 2020

LaLiga has returned after three months in stand-by, but only in the First and Second divisions. There are 10 games left for the outcome of the national championship, which in principle will conclude the weekend of July 19. The month of August has been reserved for, if the sanitary conditions allow it in the rest of Europe, the dispute of the final phase of the Champions League, competition postponed between the first leg and the return of the second round.