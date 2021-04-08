A spontaneous jumps naked in the Granada match despite being played without an audience

A totally naked spontaneous jumped onto the Nuevo Los Cármenes grass in the first minutes of the Europa League match between Granada and Manchester United tonight, forcing the match to stop for almost a minute.

The spontaneous, who did not even have a mask on, jumped running to the grass from one of the corners of the field just as an attack by Granada ended in a throw-in for the locals.

Stadium security evicted him from the pitch, although the crash had to stand still for about a minute before resuming normally.

Some images that have surprised especially in these times, in which the fans are not even allowed access to the stands.