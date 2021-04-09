A spontaneous jump naked during the Granada

04/08/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

Granada – Manchester United of the Europa League may be a historic meeting for the Andalusian club at a sporting level, but has left a highly commented extra-sports image.

Just a few seconds from reaching minute 6 of the match at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, a spontaneous, totally naked, jumped onto the field from the corner defended by the ‘red devil’ club and crossed the field towards the team bench.

The image impresses that it occurs in a totally empty stadium and during a game played behind closed doors. The security of Granada CF escaped the fan who slipped into the green of the stadium.

The television image stopped focusing on the naked fan while security members hunted him down and held him off the field of play.