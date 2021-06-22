A spontaneous invaded the Finland-Belgium of the Eurocopa

MEXICO CITY.

In the final minutes of the duel between the teams of Finland and Belgium, corresponding to Group B of the Eurocup, a woman jumped onto the field and had to be removed by security elements that guard the matches of the continental contest.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, entered the field of the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg wearing black shorts and a T-shirt with the legend “WTF Coin”, allusive to some type of advertising, which is why the TV broadcast did not catch his presence on the pitch.

While the cameras were focused on the footballers or the audience in the stands, the security elements, who guard the matches of the continental contest, were in charge of peacefully removing the woman.

It should be remembered that A few days ago a Greenpeace activist also made his appearance in Euro 2020 in a surprising way on a parachute, even saving yourself from a serious accident.

Even if the two spontaneous incidents were not recorded by the television broadcast, some fans are already questioning UEFA for broadcasting the images of the Christian Eriksen incident, when he collapsed on the field with a heart problem, but censure the people who invade the playing fields.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.