A SpongeBob spin-off is in the works. Details here!

One of the most curious and iconic SpongeBob characters will return to star in the upcoming film spin-off based on the franchise.

sponge Bob Y Bikini Bottom will return to the big screen, but now it will not be to show the mythical square pants as the protagonist, but to give way to the story of one of the most iconic characters in the cartoon of Nickelodeon, Sandy Cheeks.

The curious squirrel somehow reached the sea and stayed there with a helmet that allows its breathing. However, the how, why and when are a mystery to the followers of the series. The idea of ​​the study would be to expand a little more all that weft, which, without a doubt, represents a lot of fabric to cut.

However, some details about the film’s premiere have caused intrigue among the corridors of Viacom, as there would be a specific issue to be resolved. The main question is to know which streaming platform will get the launch rights.

Despite the fact that the producer in question has the support and agreement of Paramount, would not be Paramount + the catalog that houses said product, but, according to Collider, the developers would be open to give the project debut to the best bidder.

It should be noted that The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was released in Netflix, so it is not ruled out that this happens again. Arenita’s feature film could then reach that company.

Regarding the production, not much is known, but some names have been revealed that will be part of the development. Most filmmakers know the franchise well, so you can already have an idea of ​​what to expect.

The film will be directed by Liza Johnson, who was in charge of Elvis and Nixon, as well as some episodes of major series such as American horror story Y A series of unfortunate events.

The scriptwriters will accompany you in the creative team Kaz Y Tom J. Stern, the latter having directed the SpongeBob special for the Thanksgiving Day.