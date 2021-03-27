A Spirit Airlines flight is diverted to Denver after a passenger tried to open an emergency door



Spirit Airlines Flight 185 heading from Cleveland to Los Angeles had to land two hours after takeoff at the Denver airport.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

A Spirit Airlines plane heading to Los Angeles was forced to divert to Denver on Wednesday afternoon. after a shirtless passenger tried to open an emergency door.

The videos that were uploaded to social networks show the incident mid-flight when crew members and passengers tried to restrain the man near the door before he was pinned in his seat.

One of the passengers who recorded one of the videos told the local NBC station that the man left the toilet without his shirt and went to one of the emergency doors without saying a word and then trying to open the emergency door.

Flight 185 had left Cleveland around 6 p.m. and was forced to land at 8:22 p.m. at Denver International Airport after the incident. A company spokesperson said in a statement that the passenger was detained and that the police were investigating the incident.

the Spirit company spokesperson said that “opening a door during flight is impossible because the air pressure inside the cabin immobilizes the door against its frame with a force greater than that which anyone could overcome ”.

The company spokesperson thanked the crew members and passengers who helped to manage the situation during the flight in which no injuries were reported.

Related: The terrifying moment when an engine of a United Airlines flight catches fire in midair and fragments fall on a Colorado town

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at the end of November 2020 108 passengers had been reported who were undisciplined during a flight, a figure that represents a decrease in incidents of 140 and 160 with respect to the years 2018 and 2019.

The FAA signed an order earlier this year that allows penalties for passengers “who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault the aircraft’s crew or anyone else on the aircraft.” Fines can reach up to $ 35,000 in addition to serving time in prison..

You may be interested: