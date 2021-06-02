a speech that many should hear

Alberto Chicote, during the presentation of his book ‘Cocina de Resistencia’. (Photo: Jesus Briones / GTRES)

Chef Alberto Chicote has made a strong defense of public health during an interview in La Ventana, of Cadena Ser, where he has come to present his latest book, Cocina de Resistencia.

The chef assured that we now have “a unique opportunity to regain that social consciousness that we seem to have forgotten in this general selfishness that is attacking the strongest foundations of society.”

For Chicote, this means that “each one worries only about his own and that everyone else can manage there.” And he stressed that in recent months we have seen many examples of this.

The chef regretted that during the pandemic, when the toilets were seen “leaving their skin”, an opportunity was “lost” to say: “Gentlemen, all this belongs to everyone, eh, and we all finance it together. And all this is the result of the efforts of 40-odd million Spaniards and here we have what for ”.

“I think we have lost a glorious opportunity to get a little bit of social consciousness from that of: uh, this is what we all do,” he reiterated.

Chicote has assured that whenever he can, he makes this speech because “our country is based on a basically solidary principle.”

“And, if we forget about this, that basically we have to be in solidarity, if I only think of myself, the day someone has to think of me and has not put enough … we know what happens to us. There are countless example countries ”, he has settled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.