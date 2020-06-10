China continues to show architectural power even in times of coronavirus. The city of Chongqing, one of the largest in the interior of the country, has cautiously inaugurated a singular structure from which to contemplate the city and the Yangtze River, the third longest in the world, which runs nearby: a kind of bridge that looks out vertiginous 250 meters high, supported by four of the eight skyscrapers of the brand new Raffles City Chongqing complex.

Nicknamed the Crystal, the structure has already become a major attraction for visitors. Designed by Moshe Safdie, it resembles a metal tube that rests on the skyscrapers, as if they were pillars, and that includes a glass floor viewpoint, the Exploration Deck, which since the last weekend in May can already be enjoyed by 3,000 people every day, a figure still restricted by the measures to contain the pandemic, CNN reports.

The Exploration Deck covers an area of ​​1,500 square meters and, in addition to the views, houses an exhibition curated by National Geographic on the space race and the future of missions to other planets. In other rooms, the history of the city of Chongqing is narrated, which has about eight million inhabitants and was of great importance for belonging to the Silk Road and during the Second Sino-Japanese War between 1937 and 1945.

The rest of the bridge will host a private club and the so-called “Garden of Heaven”, a restaurant area of ​​about 6,000 square meters with six restaurants, which is expected to open in the third quarter of this 2020.

The construction of the complex of eight skyscrapers has been carried out over seven years at a cost of almost 200 million euros. For the glass bridge, 12,000 tons of steel, 3,000 glass panels and another 5,000 of steel were required. The facilities house a 230,000-square-meter shopping center, which opened last September, 1,400 apartments, a luxury hotel and offices.