A spectacular Jon Rham already leads the Scottish Open

Jon Rahm, world number one, gave a morning golf lesson at The Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, signing a spectacular round of 65 strokes (-6) that took him to the lead of the tournament with 131 strokes (-11). Only the French Detry could match him in the standings after the second day.

The Basque, who played a sublime first nine holes, with six birdies without failure, could not follow the same rhythm in the nine seconds when a little wind got up, though those 65 strokes took him to the top of the tournament, and with all the chances of victory in the millionaire Scottish tournament, ahead of the Open Championship next week.

“I think I was very lucky to be able to play without wind and if you play in a link without wind, you can get a lot of birdies & rdquor ;, he said the number one in the world, which still sees possible improvements to be made over the weekend.

Room for improvement

“I think that between Thursday and Friday, maybe my short game needs to improve a bit.or, and if I don’t make it to the green, give me even opportunities. I hope to improve it & rdquor ;, said the Spaniard.

Along with Rahm, the world number three, Justin Thomas, was not as fine as the Basque, although he managed to be among the best with a total of -8. The fact that was left out was the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, which did not start on the second day, for a total of -1.

Although the weekend They are not going to make it easy for them because at the head of the classification there are top-level players. The English Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick follow with a single hit (-10) with South African George Coetzee.

Regarding the rest of Spaniards, Álvaro Quirós is ninth (-7), and Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus is also very well placed, in position 22, with -5.

A tournament that gets very interesting for the weekend and we will see if the number one in the world continues with his book game that he is exhibiting in Scotland.