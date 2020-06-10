When we think that 2020 could not surprise us more, with a developing pandemic and even with the warning that rats now eat each other … A species of poisonous toads was reported to be plaguing South Florida in leaps and bounds.

It is the cane toad (Rhinella marina) the species that is now threatening South Florida for its particular way of killing wildlife, secreting a poisonous substance from its skin that could be fatal for any pet that comes near them. Although it seems that its poison is not strong enough to end a person’s life (Uff!). “We have dozens on the street at night. They aren’t even afraid of people anymore, it’s like there are gangs of them this year, ”a resident of the city of Homestead told the Miami Herald.

The recent rains in Florida have caused the proliferation of these toads, but the problem is not that they are going to make someone sick or kill, but that they could alter the ecosystem having practically no predators and having the freedom to eat all kinds of animals, from insects to lizards. Besides that its poison is deadly for pets, of course. Who can I call to get rid of these monsters? I’m dying around here and I have 3 dogs! ”Wrote a frightened Facebook user.

But as always, the fault of the existence of these enormous toads of more than 10 centimeters, lies with the man. In Florida in the 1930s a group of farmers introduced them to end a plague of beetles feeding on their sugarcane crops. The result was not as expected. But stupid. It turns out that toads couldn’t jump that high to feed on the beetles that lived on the upper stems of plants. They ate the rest, including the eggs of birds and small mammals.