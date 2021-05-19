a special helmet for Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque pilot Charles Leclerc will wear a special helmet this weekend to pay tribute to the first pilot of Monaco, Alexandre Chiron

May 19, 2021 (9:15 p.m. CET)

This is how Charles Leclerc’s helmet looks for the Monaco GP

In the case of Leclerc, “retro” type, the color blue predominates and with it he pays tribute to the Monegasque pilot Alexandre Chiron, who was born in Monte Carlo on August 3, 1899.

Chiron began competing in 1926 and that same year he achieved his first victory. On April 19, 1931 he contested the Monaco GP with a Bugatti Type 51, and starting from 11th position, he achieved victory ahead of Italians Luigi Fagioli (Maserati) and Achille Varzi (Bugatti).

Chiron was the only Monegasque driver who raced with Scuderia Ferrari before Charles Leclerc, although not at the controls of a Ferrari single-seater, since at that time Enzo Ferrari’s team ran Alfa Romeo. Chiron raced in Formula 1 finishing third at the controls of a Maserati in the Monaco GP of 1950 Monaco, the first of the F1 world championship.