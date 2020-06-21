The special edition of the legendary Nokia N95 is one of the most expensive old devices you can buy.

Fortunately or unfortunately, we have become used to seeing smartphones that exceed 1,000 euros. The flagships of the best manufacturers have settled above that psychological barrier, and nobody is surprised by a Samsung Galaxy S20 + of 1,009 euros or a Huawei P40 Pro of 1,099 euros. However, yes we would if they tried to sell us a mobile from 13 years ago.

On eBay you can buy a Nokia N95, from 2007, for almost 1,300 euros. They have their reasons, and that is that we are talking about a special edition that was given to executives of the company. There are only 90 in the whole world. What specifications does a mobile phone with so many years behind it have?

These are the characteristics of a mythical

Nokia N95

Specifications

Dimensions99 x 53 x 21 mm | 120 grams

2.6-inch LCD screen with 240 x 320 pixel resolution

Processor332 MHz Dual ARM 11

RAM64 MB

Operating system Symbian OS

Storage 160 MB expandable

Cameras 5 megapixel rear | Front QVGA

Battery950 mAh (removable)

Others FM radio, 3.5mm jack, mini USB 2.0, WiFi

Release Date March 2007

Starting price About 640 euros

Nokia’s mobile phone has a small 2.6-inch LCD screen and a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The most special thing about the iconic device is its design, sliding and with an addictive mechanism. It is made entirely of plastic – it was the most common at the time – and weighs about 120 grams.

As you can imagine, it does not have Android, since it lives thanks to Symbian OS, the operating system developed by Nokia. Its specifications are quite surprising, 64 MB of RAM and 160 MB of internal storage. There is also a model with 128 MB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, although it is later. The battery of this N95 may seem small, it has 950 mAh, but it translates into a huge autonomy. A single charge was enough to not have to go through the charger again in days.

The Nokia terminal also has a 5 megapixel rear camera and a front QVGA. Nowadays you could only take testimonial photos, the technological advances of the last years are evident especially in the multimedia sections.

As you can see, we are talking about a mythical telephony, but it has no use beyond collecting. In the event that you are looking for something tremendously exclusive, the Nordic signature icon can be a great buy.

