The Kings have coincided the sixth anniversary of the proclamation of Philip VI with a visit to the residence that SOS Children’s Villages has in the Madrid municipality of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, in which they have chatted with the children and youth who are in foster care to learn about their day to day.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have not organized any celebration, as there were on the first and fifth anniversaries, and have opted for a social visit to continue learning first-hand about the strong impact that the pandemic has generated in different groups.

The Kings completed the day in the theater with their daughters, the princess Eleanor and the infant Sofia, to support culture once the stage shows have resumed.

The SOS Children’s Villages center has been accompanied by the Minister of Education, Isabel Celáa, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the SOS Children’s Villages in Spain, Pedro Puig.

Matters related to childhood fall to the second vice president and head of Social Rights, Pablo Iglesias, although the Executive has chosen Celáa as day minister.

The tour of the center began with a talk in which Puig explained the tasks of the organization, which has been established in Spain for more than half a century with the mission of protecting children who have had their guardianship removed. His parents.

The village of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, located in the middle of the countryside, welcomes 46 children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years old.

Protected with a mask throughout the visit, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have known one of the houses, called « Hogar La Mancha », where two groups of siblings live – seven children in total -, between 6 and 17 years old, with their educator .

Sitting among them in the living room, the Kings have been chatting in a relaxed way to learn about their experiences

Previously, they have been in the library, where they have been received with the motto « Go ahead, you are at home », to have a meeting with other young people, who have told them about the preparations for the party that the village is preparing to dismiss the course.

The tour has ended at the sports fields, where they have seen an exhibition of drawings made by children during confinement.

Two of the minors have approached the Kings to give them two drawings as thanks for the visit to the residence, where Doña Letizia was in 2009 when she was a princess.

The Royal Family has maintained a close relationship for years with Children’s Villages, of which Don Felipe has been honorary president since 1981 and to which he awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord in 2016.

The San Lorenzo del Escorial center was launched in 1985 and, the following year, was opened by Queen Sofía, who also premiered the first one that was built in Spain in 1972, in the Barcelona municipality of Sant Feliu de Codines.

In 2017, Felipe VI received the members of the NGO board at the Palacio de la Zarzuela on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the implantation of the charity in Spain.

Last February, the Kings invited them back to Zarzuela, along with some young people who transmitted the need for more aid for when the boys turn 18 and are no longer under the protection of the organization.

During the pandemic, Queen Letizia held a video conference with the leadership of the NGO to inquire about the development of reception programs during confinement.