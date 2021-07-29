A Spanish youtuber with residence in Andorra sinister his new Aston Martin

Enlarge

Salva, with more than 5.5 million subscribers on the video platform and almost 2 million followers on Instagram, has just destroyed a Vantage with just two weeks to live.

The youtuber from Malaga Salva, a resident of Andorra for some time to take advantage of a lower tax burden, has gone from joy to tears in just over a week. If on July 15 he presented on Instagram to his almost two million followers a brand new Aston Martin Vantage with more than 500 hp Which, as he said, was the reflection of years of work, today his garage is empty again. At least, the beautiful British sports car is no longer in it. Why? As it turns out, the famous influencer crashed on Sunday in La Massana, northwest of Andorra, leaving the Aston completely destroyed and throwing away the “between 140,000 and 160,000 euros” that it had cost him.

As Salva himself explained, the reason for the accident was due to the fact that he tried to avoid an animal that was on the road and in doing so he lost control of the car. However, what seems to be obvious is that also he tested positive for breathalyzer with between 0.5 and 0.7 grams of alcohol per liter of blood, according to media such as Sport and El Periódico. The best news in any case is that neither he nor either of the two companions aboard the Vantage were seriously injured.

The latest V8-powered Vantage

The Aston Martin Vantage uses the same engine developed by Mercedes that mounts the AMG GT. We are talking about a 4-liter biturbo V8 that declares 510 hp at 6,000 rpm and 685 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm, scandalous figures that, without a doubt, should be enjoyed to the fullest in a controlled environment closed to traffic. Of course, the Vantage has very little time left with this engine. As we tell you in the link that you have under the first paragraph, the Gaydon firm prepares a next generation totally electric.

