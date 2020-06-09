NASA astronaut Christopher John Cassidy, at a time of Satlantis camera assembly.NASA / JAXA

A hawk’s eye in space, made in Spain. NASA astronaut Christopher John Cassidy left on Tuesday assembled in the Japanese module of the International Space Station (ISS), the first small-sized optical camera for Earth observation. An innovative Spanish technology camera that can hunt an image from 500 kilometers, and with great definition, in the stands of any stadium. It will take photos of the Earth’s surface and will do so with a resolution never seen before. It is the first time that non-Japanese technology is installed in the space module of the country of the rising sun and that a Spanish camera triumphs in the country of photographic cameras.

“It is a milestone for all this,” said the CEO of Satlantis, the Basque start-up founded in 2013 as a result of a project by the University of Florida, Juan Tomás Hernani. If the launch of the ship that transported the small camera on May 20 already lived with tension, yesterday the nerves were on the surface. In a video conference meeting, King Felipe VI and the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Rivera, followed Cassidy’s movements with what looked like a microwave, but which was actually the iSIM-170, the camera that, once calibrated and tuned, it will start sending images, up to 20 per second, later this month.

The King had the opportunity to speak with the North American astronaut and with Chiaki Mukai, that of the Japanese Aerospace Agency JAXA. “Can you hear me? I am the King of Spain”, presented Felipe VI, who stressed that good news like this is a stimulus for Spanish society, after the coup suffered by the covid-19 pandemic. The King also toasted them for “international cooperation”, capable of achieving this type of success for the industry, such as uniting the NASA experience, the launch from Japan of a spacecraft from that country, and all around a designed camera. with Spanish technology.

“It is the first time that a camera of this size reaches submetric resolution in space,” Hernani recalled yesterday as she wiped a bead of sweat from her forehead. And what is this camera for? Designed by Satlantis, it will record in detail key land areas, such as large cities, borders, coasts, oceans. Its color and panchromatic images, in different ranges of black and white, will allow warning of threats to the environment such as oil slicks, algae pests or plastic islands, and even follow the progress and pathologies in crops or fires.

Vice President Teresa Ribera linked the role that this camera and the treatment of images will play in planning new global environmental policies, with the “green economic recovery” that all the countries of the world have to face. “The economic escalation has to be faced with that environmental objective,” he recalled before the King and the European Commission director general for the Environment, Daniel Calleja. The event was broadcast live yesterday from Bilbao, Madrid, Rome, Paris, Washington, Florida, Brussels and Tokyo. The president of Satlantis, the former Minister of Science and Innovation with the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Cristina Garmendia, who accompanied Felipe VI, was also satisfied after demonstrating that her company is competitive with the large world space agencies.

The camera, in addition to its high resolution, has the competitive advantage of being small, about 15 kilos, compared to 100 or 150 of those known so far. And that in space is very important, since each kilo transported costs an average of about 30,000 euros. Satlantis, whose headquarters are in the Science Park of the University of the Basque Country, in Bilbao, will take another, smaller camera to space, the iSIM-90, commissioned by the North American Department of Defense. And in 2021 they will fly with ESA to leave a camera on a nanosatellite for the oil and gas sector.