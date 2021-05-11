A Spanish scientist creates a test capable of detecting the coronavirus in four minutes

One of the millions and millions of covid tests (Photo: dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images)

The team of Spanish biotechnologist César de la Fuente, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, has completed the clinical trials of its rapid diagnostic test for covid, which shows results after four minutes.

The results of the study have been published in the Matter magazine of the Cell Press portal and the price of each test is 4.67 dollars (3.84 euros), although those responsible indicate that the commercialization process is still in process.

If it enters the ‘market’, this test would significantly reduce the detection rate, currently more laborious, expensive and slow, since it requires more than 15 minutes in rapid tests and hours and even days in more advanced processes.

How does it work

The test uses electrochemical technology that transforms the chemical information that occurs when the virus binds to a receptor into an electrical signal, a link that can be quickly detected.

This tool requires a chip that can be created with very inexpensive materials such as paper, cardboard or different polymers. It is printed on a specific printer created by César de la Fuente himself.

They designed two formats to carry out the test, one of them is the size of a laptop and another miniature version to connect to a mobile phone. Furthermore, it is capable of detecting mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2.

