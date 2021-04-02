A Spanish expert points out what should happen to you if you wear the mask well: take a good look

One woman helps adjust the mask to another. (Photo: EFE)

The Spanish scientist from the University of Colorado, José Luis Jiménez, has once again emphasized the importance of wearing the masks well adjusted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The expert, one of the world’s greats on contagion by aerosols, has highlighted in the Cope Chain that everyone wears face masks, but that most people wear them badly.

Therefore, to be graphic, he wanted to comment on what would have to happen to know that it is well adjusted: “It is very important that it leaves a mark on your face, that would mean that we take it well”

“I would say that there are many masks on the market and what I see on television and around here is that 80 or 90% of the population wears them badly, it is no longer that their nose comes out, it is that they have continuous holes for all the sides ”, he pointed out.

Jiménez has described that with all these holes it is possible to lower the effectiveness of the mask to less than 20%: “It would not be so difficult to get them to have an efficiency of 50%. This would lower the incidence a lot ”.

He has explained that the air enters and leaves the body where it costs the least work, that is, avoiding the filters of the face masks. “We carry the mask so that the air passes through the mask’s fabric and the aerosols remain stuck in the filters, but if there is a hole it sneaks through there”, he explained.

“This is one reason why we do not stop the infections, everyone wears a mask, but we wear it fatal,” he pointed out.

Jiménez, along with other Spanish scientists, have sent a letter to the Spanish authorities with eight measures that should be implemented to fight the virus more effectively.

Among them, there is that of conscienti …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.