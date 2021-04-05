A Spanish dubbing actor would have confirmed the great rumor of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Next December, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the third film by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and one of the titles that is generating the most rumors of Phase 4 of the MCU, hits theaters. Since normally reliable media such as the Hollywood Reporter or Variety began to confirm the appearances of actors from previous Spider-Man films, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus or Jamie Foxx’s Electro, the multiverse has been expected to have a part. important in Jon Watts movie, And at the top of the wish list is the possible appearance of the pre-Holland Peter Parkers: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield..

Although Tom Holland has denied this rumor several times, the rumor does not die. Now it is gaining strength again thanks to a statement from Roger Pera, Tobey Maguire’s usual dubbing actor in Spain, on the YouTube channel ELSOTANODELPLANET. When asked if he is going to have to dub a Spider-Man movie anytime soon, Pera answers the following: “When I open Instagram, I like it because I love dubbing, I adore it. I have a lot of questions about dubbing but this is the top question. With the heads of the majors sometimes I have contact, be it Warner, Sony … And I know that this movie … Because there is a moment when I said ‘this is fake, this is not going to be’. But it is going to be and I don’t know when it will be, but in principle we are going to fold it“.

Another Quicksilver case?

Although it does not specifically say that it is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, at the moment it is the only Spider-Man project on the horizon. Despite the fact that the case of Rodri Martín, the dubbing actor who used to lend his voice to Evan Peters in Spain, and who was fired for revealing his appearance in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, Roger Pera says again: “Yes, it will be done, almost certainly yes, we will fold it, I hope so“.

This is the closest we’ve come to confirming the big rumor. But for now we review what we do know: The director of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’ returns for the third time, as do Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei. The script is signed by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theaters on December 17.