The company specialized in electric mobility Cargacoches has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the advanced charging point management platform ‘Charge and Parking‘, so now Cargacoches will be able to unite electric vehicle users with charger owners through mobile and web applications, multiplying its charging network nationwide.

From now on, Cargacoches will offer users of electric vehicles charging points that adapt to their routes, regardless of the operator that manages them, adding for the first time the option of parking at destination as added value.

There are currently 144 charging points managed with ‘Charge and Parking’, mostly municipal and private, in addition to those belonging to the fast charging network of Cargacoches, covering the areas of Levante, Catalonia and central Spain, to which Many will join “soon” in the Basque Country, Andalusia, Extremadura and the northern part of the country.

For the CEO of Cargacoches, Fernando Moliner, offering an innovative recharge management platform to point owners who want to share with other users, and also contribute to solving the parking problems suffered by large cities, have been the main reasons that have motivated this operation.

“We have chosen ‘Charge and Parking’ for its high technical development which, thanks to its know-how, marks a before and after in the management of public and private cargo networks,” explains Moliner.

Another advantage of this company, according to Cargacoches, is the possibility of booking a charging point in advance, which allows to eliminate one of the main anxiety factors for the user, such as the uncertainty of knowing if the chosen charging point will be available at reach.

On the other hand, the ‘Charge and Parking’ platform will allow private users to amortize the investment made in their vehicle and charging point with a service that can provide them with recurring monthly amounts, without the need to change or adapt their charging equipment.

