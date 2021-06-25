A Spanish aid worker from Doctors Without Borders murdered in Ethiopia

(Photo: THOMAS COEX via .)

Three workers of the NGO Doctors Without Borders have been murdered while working in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, the scene of a conflict in recent months, as reported by the organization itself, which has included among the victims the Spanish María Hernández, 35 years old and originally from Madrid.

Along with Hernández, one of the MSF emergency coordinators in Tigray, the Ethiopians, Yohannes Halefom Reda, 31, a coordinator assistant, and Tedros Gebremariam, a 31-year-old driver, have also died.

“We lost contact with them and the car in which they were traveling yesterday afternoon and this morning the vehicle was found empty and, a few meters away, their bodies were dead,” MSF reported in a statement in which it condemned “harshly” the attack. “Today is a terrible day of mourning,” he lamented.

In this sense, he recalled that “María, Yohaness and Tedros were there helping the population and it is unthinkable that they have paid with their lives for it.” MSF remains “in close contact” with family members and authorities in the face of what it has described as “a devastating blow”.

“The death of María, Yohannes and Tedros is a devastating blow to all of us who are part of the organization, both in Ethiopia and in the rest of the countries where MSF operates. We share a deep sadness, indignation and consternation and we feel very sorry for their families ”, they add.

Foreign confirms it

Shortly after the NGO statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation confirmed the murder of the Spanish María Hernández and assured that she is already in contact with the auto …

