A Spain plagued with casualties falls with all honors in France

Weighed down by the absences of Astou Ndour, Laura Gil, Cristina Ouviña and Silvia Domínguez, the Spanish team has fallen this Saturday against France by 80-75 in a friendly in Paris in which he again showed his character but could not prevent his rival from taking full revenge for the defeat of just two days ago (72-61).

FRANCE, 80

(23 + 28 + 17 + 12): Marine Fauthoux (15), Marine Johannes (5), Sandrine Gruda (10), Endéné Miyem (8), Gabby Williams (17) -starting five-, Valeriane Vukosavljevic (7), Helena Ciak (8), Sarah Michel (3), Alexia Chartereu (5), Iliana Rupert (2), Diandra Tchatchouang and Tima Pouye.

SPAIN, 75

(21 + 19 + 18 + 17): Laia Palau (4), Leonor Rodríguez (4), Alba Torrens (22), Tamara Abalde, Raquel Carrera (5) -starting five-, Maite Cazorla (17), María Conde ( 9), Laura Quevedo (2), Paula Ginzo (6) and Queralt Casas (6).

Ortis, Dahta and Coanus (France). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Friendly match in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games played against 6,134 at the AccoHotels Arena de Bercy (Paris, France).

Unlike what happened on Thursday in Malaga, the Spanish team was not comfortable in defense and it was precisely the European runners-up who ‘put’ their hands in and recovered balls with some referee help in the form of permissiveness.

Veteran Sandrine Gruda wreaked havoc and the finery dominated the game by 10 points at seven minutes (17-7), although a triple by María Conde and a couple of good defensive actions closed the first quarter with 27-24 despite the problems to stop Helena Ciak in the painting’.

However, the Gallic painting returned to recover its freshness in attack and it gave a physical character to the duel that, together with the continuous failures in attack by the Spanish women, allowed them to take a 14-point lead at 4:12 from the break (41-27).

A sensational Alba Torrens led the Spanish recovery with a steal and four points to leave at 15 and forced Valérie Garnier to stop the game to stop the game at 2:52 from intermission with 43-33 on the scoreboard. Curious, since the valuation reflected a sonorous 61-31.

In any case, and despite a great triple from the veteran Laia Palau, France moved the ball with success and speed to close the second quarter with three-pointers from Marine Johannes and Marine Fathoux. to go to the changing rooms with a comfortable income (51-40).

Helena Ciak did a lot of damage in the area

Lucas Mondelo’s They have shown that they know how to defend much better and they came back very well to get closer to five points in just two minutes (51-46), but it was a mirage and between Gruda and Gabrielle Williams they shot the hosts of the friendly again in the middle of the third quarter (57-49).

The problem is that France had the day from beyond 6.75 meters and Williams scored his second triple without failure (5/12 in total) to close the third quarter ahead despite the notable improvement of the Spanish in terms of the game, but you have to ‘put them’ (68-58).

Spain fought for victory until the end

Spain pressed on defense and came within just two points after a triple missed by Alba Torrens and a basket against Raquel Carrera (77-75) 19 seconds from the end, but could not prevent the French victory thanks to free throws by Williams and Fauthoux (80-75).

Although France could not be defeated again, the excellent image despite the absences shown by the Lucas Mondelo girls invites optimism considering that in the next few days the ‘touches’ should be recovered.