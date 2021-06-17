A Spain ‘denied’ begins with a defeat the defense of the title

06/17/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

Too many setbacks in recent days for a Spanish team that began the defense of its continental title with a defeat in Valencia against Belarus (53-51) victim of their lousy shooting percentages.

BELARUS, 53

(14 + 7 + 14 + 18): Volha Ziuzkova (4), Yuliya Ritsikava, Tatsiana Likhtarovich (2), Maryia Papova (19), Viktoryia Hasper (6) -starting five-, Alexandria Bentley (13), Aliaksandra Tarasava ( 2), Anastasiya Verameyenka (7) and Yanina Inkina.

SPAIN, 51

(9 + 13 + 11 + 18): Laia Palau (2), Cristina Ouviña (11), Leonor Rodríguez (3), Laura Gil (4), Astou Ndour (15) -five starting-, Silvia Domínguez (6), Maite Cazorla, Raquel Carrera (4), Queralt Casas, María Conde and Laura Quevedo (6).

REFEREES

Jelena Tomic (Croatia), Geert Jacobs (Belgium) and Alexandra Stan (Romania). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Second and last game of the first day of Group B of the women’s Eurobasket in Spain 2021 played before about 1,000 spectators at the Fuente de San Luis Municipal Pavilion (Valencia).

Maryia Papova, current Euroleague champion with Russian Yekaterinburg under the command of the Spanish Miguel Méndez (they beat Perfumerías in the final) he was a pylon hammer with 19 points and 13 rebounds. In addition, the nationalized American Alexandria Bentley (13 points and four assists) marked the ‘tempo’ and prevented the Spanish from running.

The definitive casualties of Alba Torrens (the team’s great generator of points) and Tamara Abalde for their positive for Covid-19 and the inclusion of Paula Ginzo and Laura Quevedo together with the consequent noise of the last days and the nerves for the debut were key for a Spain with some Very low shooting percentages: mostly 19/64 (30%) from two, 5/16 (31%) from triples and 8/13 (62%) from free throws.

The match was really even with a very low score that at least indicates that the current European champions did perform relatively well in defensive tasks despite the fact that they failed to stop that duality between Bentley and Papova that became more important as time passed.

Belarus started better and with the clearest ideas against a Spanish team that only scored two baskets in the first seven minutes (9-5) and lost 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second was when Lucas Mondelo’s were most similar to those won by the last two Europeans. Despite the casualties, Astou Ndour led the recovery to go to the locker room with an advantage point (21-22).

Cristina Ouviña finished the game very well

However, the third quarter was the beginning of the end with six minutes without scoring that allowed the ex-Soviets to go from 25-29 to a worrying 33-30.

Already in the last and when everything seemed lost with 46-40 at 5:12 left, Cristina Ouviña’s points led the reaction of a team that drew 11 seconds from the end … but Bentley appeared there to endorse Spain a painful defeat.

But no time for regrets as this Friday Sweden expects in the second day at 9:00 p.m. in a very important match, as the Scandinavian women have defeated Slovakia in their ‘premiere’ with enormous authority (74-57). That is, only victory is worth it.