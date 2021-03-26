A SpaceX rocket caused a surprising light show

A mysterious fiery light show caused fear among Seattleites last Thursday. They weren’t planes or meteorites, but parts of a SpaceX rocket over the northeast Pacific.

The images of the phenomenon soon began to circulate on social networks. “What is burning in the sky?”, “Are they meteorites?”, “Are they space debris over the Seattle sky?” Some users wondered.

Although all the experts had provided an explanation, not all found out and the sighting produced different sensations in people: amazement, fear and curiosity.

Some even thought that it was a new show produced by some of the satellites of the rising starlink constellation. They were wrong, but not so wrong.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, explained that the burning debris seen in the sky corresponded to the second stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which was released on March 4.

Falcon 9’s mission, which was to put Starlink satellites into orbit, was completed successfully, but the rocket failed to complete desorbitation, so it spent 22 days circling the Earth before re-entering the atmosphere.

Precisely, what the inhabitants of Seattle saw was the moment in which the rocket – or, rather, its remains – were re-entering after several days in orbit. Finally reentry was completed this March 26.

SpaceX does not reuse the Falcon 9 in full

If there is one thing that characterizes SpaceX, it is its ability to reuse rockets. However, this not fully recovered. The Falcon 9, for example, has two stages. The first stage of the Falcon 9 has engines that allow it to land on the ground and be reused in future missions. The second stage, on the other hand, is not reused. This is oriented so that it falls in a safe area of ​​the ocean, although much of it is destroyed at the time of re-entry by its erosion with the atmosphere.

SpaceX is working to, in the future, also recover the second stages of the Falcon 9. The cost of these rockets is approximately 62 million dollars. If the company manages to recover both stages, it could reduce the costs of each mission by 10%.

