A source close to Kim Kardashian reveals how the famous single is living



They reveal details of how Kim Kardashian is living her single life.

Photo: Scott Barbour. / Getty Images

The tv star Kim kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye west they would have finalized their divorce proceedings just a few days ago And, although sources from the celebrity’s environment already assured months ago that she felt like a “single” woman for a long time, the truth is that the apparent confirmation that her marital bond is now officially extinct would have given the businesswoman renewed airs of “freedom” that have made him “embrace life” with more intensity than before.

“Kim is having a great time today. You feel freer and happier than ever. It is a new era for her, in which she wants to embrace life. He has loved going out with his friends again, meeting new people and, in general, socializing as before “, an informant has revealed to the news portal AND! News, the medium that reported this weekend of the getaway that the socialite would have starred with with a group of friends to enjoy the nightlife of Miami.

The same sources indicate that Kim, mother of four children with the rapper, is not too interested these days in rebuilding her love life, although she does not rule out the possibility of living the odd romance without ties if given the opportunity. Of course, the enthusiasm with which the diva faces this new stage of life, in which she enjoys a wide margin of maneuver for the first time in almost a decade, could lead to more than one surprise for her avid fans.

On the other hand and going back to the trip of the socialite to Florida, Maluma and Kim Kardashian were partying together precisely in Miami. With certainty, it cannot be assured if both celebrities coordinated to meet and there is a friendship between them or if it was fortuitous that they met there and got together for the photo. The truth is that there are videos where you can see that they were having a great time.

