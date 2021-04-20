A soulless Hispanic stabbed a tiny Chihuahua to death



Alfredo Leon Ruiz stabbed a dog.

A domestic incident ended with a terrible case of animal abuse. The hispanic Alfredo Leon Ruiz He was arrested a few days ago for having stabbed to death a small Chihuahua dog, which would have barked at him.

According to the authorities of the Riverside County, California, Leon Ruiz, 37, he was surprised by witnesses when he killed the animal with terrible fury.

Miguel Hernandez, local animal services sergeant, reported that the subject was arrested accused of animal abuse and of having issued death threats against the owner of the pet.

Investigators found the corpse of the dog between 10 months and one and a half years old, lying behind a fence with multiple lacerations.

“He was bathed in blood with large wounds on his chest, which would have been caused with a sharp object.” The authorities guarded the remains of the animal while the investigations are carried out.

“Life can be hard at times, but if a person is capable of doing so much damage to such a small and defenseless creature, for a bite … we know that this is not normal behavior”, Hernández expressed, in statements reproduced by KTLA.

León Ruiz was released a week ago, but must appear to testify in court on June 28.

The owner of the pet was not publicly identified, but it is known that he had no idea of ​​the whereabouts of his pet until the authorities informed him of the fatal outcome.

The current California penal code considers that animal abuse can be punished with penalties exceeding three years in prison and protects pets, farm animals and wild animals alike.

The law considers animal abuse to leave an animal without eating, without shelter, hitting or killing it.

Almost the same day that León Ruiz was arrested, a San Diego man pleaded guilty to stabbing a San Diego police dog during an altercation with officers trying to arrest him.

Dedrick Daknell Jones, 35, will receive sentence on May 11 for stabbing Titan of the San Diego police group K9. The dog had to be treated for serious injuries to the colon. He received more than 100 stitches, but is expected to make a satisfactory recovery.

