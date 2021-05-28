A soul. Many lives. Antoine Fuqua & Mark Wahlberg trailer for ‘Infinite’

Paramount + has released the official trailer for ‘Infinite‘, a science fiction and action film that will be released in the United States directly on said streaming platform in just two weeks, on June 10.

Having previously done so in ‘Shooter: The Shooter’, actor Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua are working together again on this free adaptation of a novel by D. Eric Maikranz entitled ‘The Reincarnationist Papers’ which is about a secret society made up of people who have a total memory of their past lives and who, generation after generation, century after century, reincarnate over and over again with the aim of maintaining balance in the world.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend and Sophie Cookson complete the main cast of this film that in Spain we are expected to see in theaters, being that currently Paramount Pictures has its premiere in our country for next September 10 .

