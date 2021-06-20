A sonorous tango by Funes Mori, argenmex reinforcement for the tricolor

MEXICO CITY. The newly naturalized Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori received his first official call with the Mexican National Team to play the matches that the national team will have against Panama and Nigeria to be held in Nashville and Los Angeles on June 30 and July 3, respectively.

Although the Monterrey striker appeared in the Pre-list for the Gold Cup, the final call for this contest will be delivered until the next day 30. Therefore, this will be the first call for the attacker to see action with El Tricolor.

The list is made up of 45 players and highlights the absence of the LA Galaxy forward, Chicharito Hernández, the top scorer in the history of El Tri with 52 goals, who appeared in the preliminary call for 60 players for the Concacaf joust.

However, Tata Martino opted for Funes Mori, 30, who arrived in Mexico in 2015 for Monterrey, and on Monday concluded his naturalization process.

With the Rayados Funes Mori registers 121 goals.

In the call there are several youth elements that make up the Olympic Selection led by strategist Jaime Lozano. Luis Ángel Malagón, Johan Vásquez, Kevin Álvarez, Erick Aguirre, José Joaquín Esquivel and Eduardo Aguirre were called by Tata Martino.

The Mexican team He will concentrate tomorrow at the High Performance Center and will work under the orders of both coach Gerardo Martino. For his part, in this concentration Jaime Lozano will begin to define the final list of 18 players who will attend the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It is budgeted that the Olympic Selection faces the match against Panama, while in the Senior Selection it will be measured against Nigeria.

After facing Panama and Nigeria, Mexico will play the Gold Cup, starting on July 10, where it is located in Group A along with the national teams of Curaçao and El Salvador.

In addition, after the match against Panama, who will compete in the Olympic Games and who will compete in the Gold Cup will be defined.

cva

