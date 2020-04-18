No one doubts since tennis is one of the most affected sports for this world health crisis. The fact of having a global character with tournaments in every corner of the world every week makes it impossible for the official competition in the elite to resume in the short term.

In fact, ATP and WTA have suspended the circuits until July 13, but already there are many voices that augur a new extension of the break seeing the unstoppable expansion, so far, of the coronavirus and even hinting at the absence of tennis in 2020.

In this context, the Players Council, the body chaired by Novak Djokovic, has sent a proposal to the tennis players in which he presents creating an economic plan to support the most affected players for this pandemic.

“The first 250 players (most of them at least) played in the qualifying round of the Australian Open this year, which would guarantee them a decent amount of money,” the Serb explained in his letter. Starting at position 250, this is where the real financial battle takes place, “explains‘ Nole ’in the letter.

CREATE AN ECONOMIC FUND

With the support of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the Serbian proposes that the tennis players located, currently, in the top 100 positions of the individual ATP ranking and in the top 20 of the doubles ranking make a donation to create an economic fund that exceeds one million dollars.

“Unfortunately, there are a large number of players in the group between 250 and 700 who are not supported by the federations or have no sponsors. The ATP has about 700 members and we have to try to take care of all of them. They are the foundation of tennis and the foundation of professional sport, “explains the Serb.

It is a contribution of a personal nature and staggered by the elite tennis players based on their current classification and which would be as follows.

From n1 to n5: $ 30,000 From n6 to n10: $ 20,000 From n11 to n20: $ 15,000 From n21 to n50: $ 10,000 From n51 to n100: $ 5,000

In the case of pairs, the best 20 pairs on the planet should also contribute $ 5,000.

ATP DESTINED A MILLION DOLLARS

The ultimate body of men’s tennis has already allocated a million dollars to the cause to help tennis players between 150 and 400 in the world. “We have to help the players. Many of them are considering leaving professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially,” says the Serb.

In addition to this background, the four Grand Slams will also contribute $ 500,000 eachSo the total figure for this joint plan would be around four million dollars. Tennis players, with the ‘Big Three’ at the forefront and more united than ever, seek to maintain the structure of one of the most punished sports.

