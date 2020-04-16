At 13:00 in Italy, Emilia Juliano He pressed his stopwatch and started running around the logging that has the house that he rented when he was stranded in that country by the coronavirus. At 8 o’clock in Argentina they did the same Javier Ayala, Leonel Soto, Juan Cabrera and Antonio Quiñones in the soccer field of the prison of the province of Buenos Aires, where they are detained.

The almost 12 thousand kilometers away did not prevent them from sharing a 42-kilometer marathon that took them just under four hours and had a solidary purpose: to raise funds for the municipal hospital “Dr. Emilio Ferreyra ” from Necochea, Juliano’s hometown. And they managed to collect 100,600 pesos that were obtained with the sale of each of the laps of the race.

“It is a very nice opportunity to be able to express what we like to do as well as sports. More when it is a matter of solidarity, that it comes to us a lot to be able to help the most needy people. We have also had very hard, very difficult moments in which we have needed help, “said Soto, 27, to Infobae before the race.

The idea for the marathon arose from the story that Emilia had to live with. At the beginning of the month he traveled to Italy to do the citizenship paperwork. There he met his brother, his sister-in-law and his two nieces, whom he had not seen for 10 years, and who were coming from the United States with the same objective. But the family was unable to return due to the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They rented a house in Bolbeno, a town in northern Italy that has 300 inhabitants and is 600 meters high. Chef, ranger and marathoner, Emilia, 29, began training in the yard of the house that has a logging company. And he decided to repeat an experience he had already done. Run a marathon to raise funds.

On a website, he said that on April 15 he would do the marathon in 281 laps on a 150-meter circuit. He put each sale up for sale at a minimum value of 200 pesos.

Mario Juliano is a criminal judge in Necochea and is a member of the Asociación de Penal Pensamiento (APP), an NGO that works with detainees. “He put us in touch with Emilia and we told her that we do a lot of sports in prison and we wanted to join the marathon,” explains Ayala, who filmed and photographed the race with his colleagues.

Soto, Ayala, Cabrera, 35, and Quiñones, 34, trained every day in Unit 27, which is a semi-open regime and therefore detainees have certain freedoms within the prison. “We always train in prison. We do aerobics, scaling, weights, abs, stretching, we run and follow routines online “, Ayala says. For the marathon, they prepared for a week. “It is one thing to talk about prison issues, criminal cases. For us this was something totally new. Not even something like this happened to us on the street and we devoted ourselves terribly to sports, “he says.

And they liked that the race has a solidary end. “We always think about donating things. We have done it for mother’s day, children’s day, for Christmas and for kings ”, explains Ayala.

Emilia from her 150-meter circuit and the inmates from the 200-meter court started the marathon simultaneously yesterday. “Up to kilometer 20 I ran alone and there two neighbors joined who also run and a part accompanied me. The residents of the neighborhood came to encourage me, they applauded, ”says Emilia, who when it was publicly announced that the marathon was going to be, was interviewed by RAI, Italy’s public television.

“We ran in posts. We did 10 kilometers each and the last two we did them together to complete the 42 kilometers. The prison authorities and other inmates came and the gym teachers timed us. It ended up being an event that united ”says Ayala.

With the help of her brother Leandro, Emilia broadcast parts of the race on her social network page Facebook. “People from all over the world followed us. I never imagined that it could have so much impact and before starting the race we had raised 80 thousand pesos and when I finished it was 100,600 and I said wow, “says Emilia, tired but happy.

Emilia, who ran with a flag from Argentina and another from Italy, took three hours and 42 minutes to complete the 42 kilometers and improved her best mark in one minute. The boys from Sierra Chica completed the race in three hours and 55 minutes.

“It was incredible, I had a great time. I ran again after a long time and we were able to help the hospital in my city. I have already transferred the money raised to the cooperator and today we plan to make a skype so that they can tell what the destination of the money will be, ”says Emilia. The race helped him to forget for a while about the situation he lives in: “We are quite concerned because there is a lot of uncertainty. But to be patient because there are people worse than us ”. Italy is one of the countries in the world most affected by the virus with more than 21,000 people dead.

In Sierra Chica there was also happiness after the race. “It was epic, beautiful. For us a transcendental experience. We had so much emotion of what the race meant, the solidarity act, that puts pressure on you. At one point the air began to lack and in the last laps it was difficult, but we arrived, ”says Ayala.

The moment lived in prisons due to the coronavirus is of concern. “We were the first unit of men that decided to suspend visits to avoid any risk of contagion. But it is a complex situation in which we are attentive to the fulfillment of all hygiene measures such as the use of chinstraps, to see who enters the prison ”, says Ayala.

But for a few hours yesterday morning the topic was different. “It is illogical that I am telling you that we did a marathon in a prison, where things like these can and do happen. Now we want to set a thousand goals and we want to run for anyone who needs us, “says Ayala, who runs forwards.