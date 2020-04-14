         A sociologist has created this incredible database of historical films, ordered by time and country.

These weeks of quarantine we are experiencing a historic moment but, since we cannot leave our homes, many of us are taking refuge in the cinema in order to make this situation a little more enjoyable.

In fact, it is a good time to review historical films, and today we are going to present you a gigantic list in which they appear hundreds of films of this genre organized by time and country.

The work of a single person

This titanic task has been carried out Patrick Louis Cooney, a sociologist and historian who claims to have used platforms such as IMDb, Wikipedia and Amazon to create this website.

As we can see, design is not the most attractive thing about this websiteBut the reality is that it doesn’t matter much. In fact, being a simple text listing makes browsing through so many historical movies so much faster and easier.

Although the design is a bit archaic, it can be useful for quickly navigating through so much information

As we can see, at the top appear the ages of humanity divided into 22 large blocks: from the oldest civilizations, going through the rebirth and reaching the current era.

Each of these large sections is divided into subsections that collect historical events, battles or countries. If we click on any of these blocks or sublocks it will take us directly to the historical films of that time.

It is an amazing job, and will help us dive deep into certain moments of humanity and discover hundreds of films on certain subjects that perhaps we did not know.

Clicking on each of the films will indicate (again in text) who directed it, what is the full cast and at the bottom a summary with the plot in English. In many cases the film is summarized, in case someone wants to skip it and continue with this text-based experience.

An important fact is that at the top of the web they already warn us that this website is under construction”. Its creator assures that “it is seeing and writing on these films as fast as it can, but it is going to take a while”.

