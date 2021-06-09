A socialist senator threatens to lock himself up in Health until he is vaccinated

The socialist senator Antonio Vázquez, in front of the Senate, in the profile image of his Twitter account. (Photo: TWITTER @ANTONIOVAZLONR)

Get vaccinated as you can. The socialist senator for A Coruña Antonio Vázquez has been planted this Tuesday at the Health headquarters in Coruña with the intention of locking himself in it until he is immunized. Vázquez is 64 years old and has not yet been called to receive the puncture more than a month since the over-60s began to be cited.

However, Vázquez has not seen it necessary to cloister himself in the Health offices, as confirmed by himself, because he has managed to speak with the person in charge of the territorial headquarters, who has informed him that, “shortly”, he will be summoned to be vaccinated. Sources of the Galician Health Service cited by Cadena Ser, assure that it is an “error”.

You do not know where to turn, just take note Antonio Vázquez, Galician senator from the PSOE.

The Socialist senator has assured that he took the initiative in a personal capacity, without prior consultation with his party, after having called several times without success to the authorized telephones to be summoned and to demand explanations about the reason why he was not had called when it was due.

“You do not know where to go, just take note”, has exposed denouncing a situation that has ensured it is necessary to clarify if there are more people in your situation. “If there are a few or how many people are in this situation,” he has sentenced.

On the other hand, he has stated that his intention is to analyze with the Galician leadership whether the presentation of any interpellation in the Galician Parliament on this issue is appropriate after, as he has stated, he is having evidence of “more people” in his situation.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.