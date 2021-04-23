a sober and irreproachable Netflix space adventure

Netflix’s commitment to bringing new science fiction productions cannot be doubted. Now it comes to us Stowaway, an adventure purely space directed by the Brazilian Joe Penna (2021). It seems logical that they trusted him after the good reception that Ártico (2018) had, his feature film debut, with whose dramatic essence the second coincides: positive reputation and affinity of narrative interests.

And, getting into the matter, the decision of how to show the astronaut experience leaving our atmosphere is no small feat. There are films that opt ​​for a montage that mixes specific shots of the mission controllers, the takeoff itself and the ascent into space and what the main crew members experience in the ship on duty during those moments.

For this Netflix movie, however, Joe Penna chooses the latter option, like Damien Chazelle for certain First Man (2018) experiences. And the reason is here, on the one hand, focus the audience’s attention on the main characters and their surroundings unusual, without ever abandoning it to focus the dramatic construction on it, and on the other, reducing the cast of actors, which always comes in handy for the budget.

Especially if three of the only four performers are quite well known: Anna Kendrick (Scott Pilgrim against the world) in the skin of Zoe Levenson, Toni Collette (The Hours) as Marina Barnett and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) as David Ditto, who is joined by Shamier Anderson (Goliath) as Michael Adams .

Stowaway and the hostility of space

Joe Penna’s treatment for Stowaway is to leave that the actors bear the weight of the play to a great extent. Hence how sober the filmmaker is. And it doesn’t rush or take long to get to the triggering incident, the one that throws at us the transitory conundrum that this Netflix movie gets its name from.

With Ryan Morrison, who has been working on his films since the short film Meridiano (2012) as a recurring editor and screenwriter, insists on the idea of ​​the precariousness of life in space, typical of the vast majority of cinema with a similar setting, from 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968) to Misión a Marte (Brian de Palma, 2000), Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013) or Interstellar (Christopher Nolan, 2014).

But, this time, it’s about the core of dramatic conflict from a certain turn of events that, due to the way in which Stowaway is structured, cannot take us by surprise because it is being prepared. A nucleus with very difficult moral implications that is beyond what is customary, but without going to the land of Castaway (Alfred Hitchcock, 1944) because it does not explode to that point.

The worthy work of director Joe Penna

Netflix

Moreover, there is in this Netflix movie somesome flats sequence with worthy tours to thank; not as spectacular as those that make up the wonderful Gravity, of course, because Joe Penna has so far not shown a talent as enormous as the Mexican filmmaker has in sight, but the truth is that they are enough for us to want to shake his hand to the Brazilian.

Volker Bertelmann’s minimalist soundtrack (Patrick Melrose) sounds familiar, but no less efficient in propping up the irreproachable anxiety and tension caused by Stowaway’s circumstances. Aspect that contributes to the overall Netflix movie never boredto in its slowness or its sobriety audiovisualBut it can hold the viewers’ attention scene after scene.

Or, at least, of those of us who respect Joe Penna’s measured and meticulous work. A job that deprives us of your own sequence of spatial vertigo, the kind that make us feel an emptiness of pure nerves in the stomach. And, although these simple adventures of astronauts in danger do not manage to drive us crazy with cinephile love, they do satisfy us enough.

