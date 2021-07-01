A Snapdragon 865 for less than € 300: the Xiaomi Mi 10T, already on sale | Technology

Having a powerful mobile at an affordable price is now a reality. Models like this one from Xiaomi are the kings of low cost, they offer quality and durability at very competitive prices.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is one of the best Xiaomi phones of the last two years, a very competent phone that integrates high-end qualities to bring them to a large number of consumers with its mid-range price. And even more so now that you have gotten an offer on Media Markt.

This phone usually stays above 300 euros since it was launched on the market. Yet from time to time get down to 270 euros with offers like this. An opportunity to save even more with the purchase of this mobile with high-end processor and 128GB storage space.

Media Markt apply a 22% discount to this model in an offer that has no shipping costs. You can request that it be sent to your home or pick it up at the store for the same price: 279 euros. You will receive it in two or four calendar days if you ask for home delivery.

With 5G and a Snapdragon 865, this mobile has everything it takes to perform at its best for years. Despite promising high-end features, its price is quite affordable.

Xiaomi mobiles are known for their cheap prices, the Mi 10T sports a processor Snapdragon 845A chip that is capable of absolutely everything in Android and that was presented with high-end terminals in mind in 2018. It has been a while but its work capacity continues to give very good results, it can even run demanding games like those of Microsoft xCloud.

In addition to a smooth performance in most demanding situations, this smartphone also stands out for having a system of fast charging at 33W for one 5,000 mAh battery and one Full HD + screen with 144 Hz refresh, perfect for games and other leisure activities.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 845, the Mi 10T has 5G connectivity which ensures good connection speed in the coming years when the deployment of this technology is completed. All this accompanied by a 64 Mpx rear main camera and a 20 Mpx front camera.

All of these specs were hard to see together for a price under $ 300. In black, for 279 euros, you can get this mobile in Media Markt and have a powerful new mobile for many years.

