A ‘smartwatch’ to release insulin thanks to cell therapy

A team of scientists from the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich has developed a mechanism to activate the release of insulin through a smartwatch. It is a totally revolutionary process, but it is important to bear in mind that, if it is made accessible, it will be in many years. After all, the clock is the switch that activates the mechanism, but the rest of the gears constitute a mechanism of cellular therapy. And that is something that requires many clinical trials before it is approved.

However, with what we can already read in the study they just published in Nature Communications, it is inevitable to feel optimistic towards something that could bring science fiction a little closer to real life. This is what we know at the moment of this revolutionary app for the smartwatch.

Cell therapy seasoned with a ‘smartwatch’

At present, some smartwatches, such as the Apple watch, have a large number of applications typical of a medical check. From measuring heart rate and oxygen saturation, to an entire electrocardiogram.

The green light on the watches functions as a mechanism switch

Most of these measurements are obtained thanks to the green light, which is emitted in a fixed or pulsed way and pierces the wearer’s skin, facilitating the control of certain parameters.

Some are even beginning to develop that promise measure glucose. These would be great tools for diabetics. But even more useful than knowing when to inject insulin would be for the smartwatch itself to help secrete it.

And that is what these scientists are studying. But the clock does not release insulinRather, it serves as a switch for a genetic cascade introduced into the patient’s cells.

The mechanism in question consists of several gears. To begin with, they are introduced into the patients genetically modified cells with all the necessary components to generate insulin. The first is found in the cell membrane. There, there are a series of molecules that are activated by being irradiated with green light. Once this occurs, other molecules are released that travel to the cell nucleus and favor the expression of a gene responsible for the insulin synthesis. Finally, when the light is turned off, those molecules that were released in the membrane return to their place and the whole process is turned off.

ETH Zurich

First tests

The authors of this research have already tested their application for smartwatch, both in cells of pork rinds like in live mice. The results have been very positive in both cases.

You can even take advantage of pulsatility of the LED light, to achieve a result similar to that of a insuline bomb. However, they recognize that it would take at least 10 years before their invention can be implemented in patients.

The study authors believe there is at least 10 years to go before this tool can be used

Despite the use of the smartwatch, it is still a treatment based on the cellular therapy. There are already some of these therapies that patients can access. However, they require that each case be thoroughly analyzed and, above all, previously go through very comprehensive clinical trials. In this case, those trials have not even started. So while it is a great discovery, there is still a long way to go to make it a reality for diabetics.

What is clear with news like this is that, if the science keep advancing at this rate, the day will come when the plot of Black Mirror will seem typical of a manners novel. Now that is exciting.

