A smartphone for less than 90 euros? This Xiaomi has a discount

If you are looking for a very cheap terminal, you can trust the Xiaomi smartphone.

You can take the Redmi 9 for less than 90 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. You just have to apply the XIAOMI60 coupon to get you the best price. It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. In addition, with AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy a fast and safe shipping from Spain.

Buy the Redmi 9 at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch PS panel and Full HD + resolution. You can find it in various colors. In its entrails is one of MediaTek’s creations, the Helio G80. You will have no problem enjoying smooth performance on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 9 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh.

MediaTek Helio G80 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + 5,020 mAh battery with fast charging of 18W 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio Buy on AliExpress: Redmi 9

