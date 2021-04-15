A smartphone for less than 200 euros? The OPPO A72 is discounted on Amazon

Get the OPPO smartphone at one of its best prices so far.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you can take this OPPO smartphone for less than 170 euros. The OPPO A72 falls in price and arrives next to some not inconsiderable 128 GB of storage. These are its main characteristics.

The Chinese smartphone incorporates a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor that we have tested on many occasions, will take care of offering you a good experience on a daily basis. This OPPO A72 incorporates 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches the 5,000 mAh. Are you looking for a mobile with FM radio and NFC? This OPPO is also joining the party.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory
6.5 ″ HD IPS screen +
4 rear cameras
5,000 mAh battery
3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC

