a smartband that goes one step further

The Huawei Band 6 It was announced some time ago, but it has been recently when it has arrived in our country and that is why we bring you this analysis. In it, we will review its characteristics and, above all, how we have felt using it on a day-to-day basis.

If you finally dare to try it, it is available on the Huawei Store at the competitive price of 59 euros in four colors: black, orange, dark blue and pink. In addition, you can combine it with other products to take home a pair of headphones, a scale or an electric toothbrush. In conclusion, in the price section it is a very adjusted product for the functionalities that, as we will see, it includes.

Huawei Band 6: more than a smartband

Screen: 1.47-inch AMOLED with 194×368 pixel resolution and 64% screen ratio.Drums: 180mAh. Two weeks of battery life.Weight: 18 grams.Dimensions: 43×25.4×10.99.Sensors: acceleration, gyroscope, heart rate. Blood oxygen saturation reader.Endurance: 5ATMCompatibility: Android 6.0 or higher, iOS 9 or higher. Although it is more advisable to use Android than iOS.Price: 59 euros.

A VERY CAREFUL AESTHETIC

The Huawei Band 6 is a smartband that has little to do with the ones we usually see. It is clear that Huawei has wanted to distinguish itself from the usual style so that its smart bracelet has its own identity, easily recognizable by consumers. Normally smart bracelets usually have a clone look to those of Xiaomi, which was the pioneer in these technologies at an adjusted price

In the case of the Huawei Band 6 we find a design that is closer to that of a smartwatch, bringing a robust, wide and visually pretty bracelet. Its finishes announce that we are facing a neat bracelet, in which the screen matters more than it usually does in this type of product. You could say that it is the little sister of the Huawei Watch Fit, which is quite similar and that we already analyzed in SPORT.es at the time.

Huawei Band 6: more than a smartband

In our case, the analysis has been with the pink model and the truth is that it is very beautiful. With the gold case and the pale pink strap, the design is beautiful, something that is reinforced by the incredible quality of its screen. Because if, Huawei has taken its best version in this terminal bringing a screen of incredible quality. It is like the Watch Fit but a little smaller, with impeccable brightness and performance, allowing visibility without any problem. Perhaps, along with the sensors and the reliability of the brand, this is the most remarkable point of the product.

On the back we find the classic design of any wearable with the sensors that usually accompany the product to make a correct measurement of our physical faculties.

In addition, although it is a larger bracelet than its competitors, it weighs practically nothing.. The 18 grams of weight make us forget that we are wearing it. Something very positive, getting to scare me on occasion because I did not notice that he was wearing it, how comfortable it is.

To finish customizing the visual section, we have dozens of spheres for the screen. The same as those of smartwatches, so it is quite interesting to have a plus of personalization within our system.

PERFORMANCE: BEST ON ANDROID

The Huawei Band 6 works perfectly in all major operating systems in the mobile market. We have to synchronize it with the Huawei health application that is available both in the Play Store and in the App Store and in the AppGallery. However, to make the most of its most useful features, it is advisable to use an Android device. Why? Smartbands are aimed at doing sports, and at least I I use them proactively to change the song while in the gym. Something that can only be done with Android. I have also read that the menstrual cycle can only be quantified in this OS, although I have no first hand data on it.

Of course, we cannot store music on the bracelet. Something that I have never done either, since I like to use my playlists in the cloud. For those who enjoy music on other media it may be a problem. It is still a bracelet, not a smartwatch, so it is not strange either.

Huawei’s health app is one of my favorites. Other applications have a much more complicated design, they force us to use different applications than the usual ones or they do not have the unified ecosystem. Huawei on this is leading, and the application offers us absolutely everything we need – and a little more – to keep track of our health. Huawei certainly works very hard to maintain a truly smart and unified ecosystem, something that is highly appreciated.

When it comes to sports, the bracelet works quite well. It does not have built-in GPS, something that runners will surely miss. Carrying the mobile with you during the exercise should solve this small obstacle.

Huawei Band 6: more than a smartband

BATTERY ON LINE

Many might think that with so much screen, the battery must suffer from this heavy load. Nothing is further from reality. The battery lasts two weeks with normal use and between 10 and 12 days with really intensive use. Thus, many times you can forget to charge it and get a real surprise when the low battery alert appears.

CONCLUSIONS

The Huawei Band 6 it has become in its own right a terminal to be reckoned with. Its low price and functionalities promise an experience halfway between a smartwach and a smartband. Something very interesting, with its own identity and with some very good ideas in its background.